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Lexington police investigating early morning shooting on Centre Parkway

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LEX 18
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LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department is investigating after responding to reported shots fired on Centre Parkway around 6:36 a.m. Thursday.

When arriving on the scene, police say they found damage to a structure and vehicle, revealing that a shooting had occurred.

Shortly after, police say they received information on a possible victim who had been shot, but the victim has not been located yet.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lexington police at 859-258-3600.

In addition, there was a large police presence at the Thortons gas station on Redding Road, where a Lexington police officer on the scene told LEX 18 it was connected to the initial shooting.

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