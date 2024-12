LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person was taken to the hospital Saturday morning after being shot.

According to Lexington Police, the shooting happened on Versailles Road near Cisco Road a little after 6 a.m.

Officers found one person who had been shot but they are expected to survive.

As of now, police have not shared any details on what led up to the shooting nor any suspects.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.