Lexington police investigating fight involving school bus driver, student

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A school employee has been placed on administrative leave and a student is facing charges after the two were involved in a fight on a school bus.

Lexington police say at around 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to the area of 4th and Ohio Streets for a disturbance on a school bus. When officers got to the scene, they learned that a student had assaulted the school bus driver, stole the keys to the bus, and ran off.

The bus driver was not transported from the scene and only received minor injuries.

Police were able to locate the student some time later and placed him under arrest. The student was charged with Robbery (1st degree) and Assault (3rd Degree).

A Fayette County Public Schools spokesperson told LEX 18 the incident happened on a Lexington Traditional Magnet School bus route on Wednesday. The bus driver was taking students home from school at the time of the incident.

"We were made aware of the incident shortly after it happened yesterday afternoon and immediately began an investigation with assistance from the Lexington Police Department and Fayette County Public Schools police department," the spokesperson said. "We communicated directly with the families of the students involved last night and provided district counseling support for the students at school this morning to help them process the event."

The spokesperson confirmed with LEX 18 that the employee involved has been placed on administrative leave until the investigation is complete.

"While we cannot comment further at this time, we want to reassure our community that we are taking this matter seriously and will take appropriate action," the spokesperson said.