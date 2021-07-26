Lexington Police investigating fight over stolen car, left one man with gunshot wounds

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police are investigating after a fight over a reported stolen car ended in a man being shot in the buttocks.

Around 1:30 Monday morning Police say three men wearing all black clothes approached another man in his front yard on Kenesaw Drive.

The group took his car keys at gunpoint and then left with his car. One hour later police say that man and several of his friends went out looking for his car.

Police say they found his car wrecked at Alumni Drive and Buckhorn Drive.

Shortly after one of the suspects shot one of the owner’s friends in the buttocks and took off.

The owner’s friend who got shot injury is classified as non-life-threatening.

The owner is getting his vehicle back.