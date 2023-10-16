Watch Now
News

Actions

Lexington police investigating homicide on Race Street

IMG_0114.jpg
LEX 18
IMG_0114.jpg
Posted at 6:50 AM, Oct 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-16 06:50:18-04

LEXINGTON, KY. (LEX 18) — Lexington police are investigating a homicide that happened on Sunday around 9:16 p.m. on Race Street.

According to police, they responded to a shots fired call, and when they arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the suspect fled before they arrived on the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released yet.

Detectives from the Personal Crimes Section are handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 859-258-3600.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18