Lexington police investigating homicide on Race Street

LEXINGTON, KY. (LEX 18) — Lexington police are investigating a homicide that happened on Sunday around 9:16 p.m. on Race Street.

According to police, they responded to a shots fired call, and when they arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the suspect fled before they arrived on the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released yet.

Detectives from the Personal Crimes Section are handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 859-258-3600.