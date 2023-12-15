Watch Now
Lexington police investigating late-night shooting on Charles Avenue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police are investigating a late-night shooting that has left a victim in the hospital.

Officers say they responded to a report of shots fired around 11:00 p.m. Thursday on Charles Avenue, not far from Georgetown Street.

When arriving on the scene, police located a male victim who had been shot.

According to police, the victim was alert but taken to a local hospital to be treated.

No one else was hurt.

This is an ongoing investigation; anyone with information should call the Lexington police.

