Lexington police investigating overnight gunfire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police are investigating after overnight gunfire near East Fourth Street at Hawkins Avenue just before midnight.

Police later found that someone had fired into a home with people inside on Fourth St., but no one was hurt.

A red suspect vehicle was discovered near Polo Club Boulevard by police.

Officials are working to identify the individual responsible.

Around 1:00 a.m., a victim showed up at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

Police say there is no reason to believe these incidents were related.

If you have any information, call the Lexington Police Department.