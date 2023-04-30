Watch Now
Lexington police investigating early morning homicide

Posted at 4:13 PM, Apr 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-30 16:22:07-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police are investigating an early morning homicide that happened Sunday.

Around 8 a.m., officers responded to a call for a deceased male in Castlewood Park.

Upon arrival, police located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are working with the Fayette County Coroner's Office to identify the victim.

According to the coroner, the male is between 20 to 30 years old, but his name is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call 859-258-3600.

