LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police are investigating an overnight shooting that occurred around 12:15 a.m. on Friday near the 1400 block of Hartland Woods Way.

According to police, they located a male victim outside suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives from the Personal Crimes Section are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 859-258-3600.