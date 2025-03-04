Lexington police investigating overnight shooting on Rambling Creek Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department says they are investigating an overnight shooting that happened near the 700 block of Rambling Creek Drive.

According to police, they responded to the scene just before 2:00 a.m. and found one person who was hit by gunfire.

Police say they are not releasing the severity of the person's injuries.

According to police, it is unclear who is responsible for the shooting and anyone with information should contact them.

A LEX 18 reporter was on the scene and reported seeing a coroner's van.