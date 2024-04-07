Watch Now
News

Actions

Lexington police investigating Saturday night shooting on Chestnut Street

lexington police.jpg
LEX 18
lexington police.jpg
Posted at 1:48 PM, Apr 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-07 13:48:32-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police are investigating a shooting that injured one person on Saturday night.

Police say that at around 9:46 p.m., officers responded to shots fired in the 400 block of Chestnut Street, and when they arrived, they found one juvenile with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and an investigation is ongoing.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information about the incident to call them at 859-258-3600. Otherwise, anonymous tips may be submitted to the Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020 or online at bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app, available here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18