Lexington police investigating Saturday night shooting on Chestnut Street

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police are investigating a shooting that injured one person on Saturday night.

Police say that at around 9:46 p.m., officers responded to shots fired in the 400 block of Chestnut Street, and when they arrived, they found one juvenile with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and an investigation is ongoing.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information about the incident to call them at 859-258-3600. Otherwise, anonymous tips may be submitted to the Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020 or online at bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app, available here.