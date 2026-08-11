Lexington police investigating shooting on High Ridge Drive; victim hospitalized

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Lexington police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Monday night.

Police said officers responded to the 3100 block of High Ridge Drive at around 10 p.m. after receiving a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police reported. Police are still working to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lexington Police at 859-258-3600 if they have information that may help the investigation.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app at www.p3tips.com.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.