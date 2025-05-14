Lexington police investigating shots fired incident near Lansdowne Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department says they are investigating after a report of shots fired in the area of Lansdowne Drive on Tuesday night.

According to police, the incident happened around 10:24 p.m. near the 300 block of Lansdowne Drive.

When arriving on the scene, police say that an unknown suspect had fled the area.

Police note that a building was hit by gunfire, but no one was hurt.

There is no suspect information available, and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.