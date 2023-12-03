Lexington Police investigating two overnight shootings

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police responded to two separate shooting scenes within an hour of each other.

The first happened just before midnight in the area of Breckenridge Street and Shropshire Avenue.

According to Lexington Police, officers found a building in the area that had been shot, but no people hurt.

However, LPD tells us one man checked himself into the hospital with a gunshot wound.

That man is connected to the shooting at Breckenridge and Shropshire, his injuries are considered non-life threatening.

The second shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. at an apartment complex on Alexandria Drive near Versailles Road.

When officers got to that scene, they found one man who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

There are no suspects identified or arrested in either of these shootings.

Anyone with information to help these investigations is asked to contact Lexington Police.