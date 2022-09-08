Lexington Police cancel Golden Alert for 31-year-old man

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — UPDATE: The Golden Alert for Kenneth Higgins has been canceled as of 7:45 a.m. Thursday, September 8. He has been located.

ORIGINAL STORY

Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for 31-year-old Kenneth Higgins. He was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 7 in the Patchen Drive area.

Higgins is approximately 6’0” tall, around 280 pounds, with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue or black t-shirt, gray sweatpants, and flip flops.

Higgins reportedly suffers from autism and is believed to have been traveling on foot.

Anyone with knowledge of Kenneth Higgins’ whereabouts is asked to call 911.