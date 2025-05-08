Lexington police issue Golden Alert for missing 12-year-old

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a 12-year-old who is missing.

According to police, Trinitee Harris was last seen on Wednesday around 11:40 p.m. near the 900 block of Arbor Station Court.

Police describe her as 5'1" and approximately 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was reportedly last seen wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt and red checkered pajama pants.

According to police, she is believed to be traveling on foot, and anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 911.