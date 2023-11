LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for missing 19-year-old Brennon Higgins.

Higgins is 6 feet one inch tall, weighs around 139 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.

Higgins was last seen on Saturday around 2:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Stonewood Lane and reportedly has a developmental disorder.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Higgins is asked to call 911.