Lexington police issue Golden Alert for missing 22-year-old man

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department reported that a Golden Alert has been issued for 22-year-old Chance Ridgeway, who was last seen in the 3400 block of Buckhorn Drive on June 17.

Police described Ridgeway as standing at 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing around 240 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and khaki shorts.

Police noted that Ridgeway has autism and may have taken and Uber of Lyft. He may also be traveling on foot.

Any with information on the whereabouts of Ridgeway was asked by police to call 911.