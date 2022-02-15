Watch
Golden Alert for missing 39-year-old woman canceled

Lexington Police Department
Posted at 8:17 AM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 09:17:32-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — UPDATE: The Golden Alert has been canceled as of 9:10 a.m. Tuesday.

Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for Marica L. Jones, 39, who has been missing since early Tuesday morning from the 100 block of Preakness Drive near Bryan Station.

Jones is bi-polar, schizophrenic, and left a message that she was going for a walk.

She was last seen wearing a yellow dress with flowers carrying a black and pink suitcase. Jones is approximately 5’9, and 310 pounds.

Anyone with knowledge of her whereabout is asked to call 911.

