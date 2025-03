LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department issued a Golden Alert on Sunday night for a missing 44-year-old woman.

Police say April Abrams was last seen on March 29, around 5:00 p.m., in the 100 block of Deweese Street in Lexington.

Abrams is blind, 5'3" tall, and around 135 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair, according to police.

Anyone with information on Abrams' whereabouts is asked to call 911.