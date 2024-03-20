Lexington police issue Golden Alert for missing 67-year-old man

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing 67-year-old man.

According to police, Wayne Dodd from Monticello was last seen on March 19 around 8:00 p.m. in the 3400 block of Nicholasville Road.

He is described as 6' tall, around 200 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray pants.

Police say Dodd has dementia and is believed to be traveling in a silver 2012 Chevrolet Camaro with Kentucky license plate 0615EB.

Anyone with information on Dodd's whereabouts is asked to call 911.