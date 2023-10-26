Lexington Police cancel Golden Alert after missing teen found

UPDATE: The Lexington Police Department has canceled the Golden Alert for Gracie Lorenzen after she was found and is safe.

The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for missing 18-year-old Gracie Lorenzen.

Lorenzen was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 21, in the 2500 block of Danielle Lane. She is described as being five feet eight inches tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Lorenzen has a developmental disorder with a history of mental illness and is believed to be traveling on foot.

No clothing description was available. Anyone with any information regarding Lorenzen's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

