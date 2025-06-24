Watch Now
Lexington police looking for assault suspect after early morning alleged attack

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department is searching for an assault suspect after police found two men with reported non-life-threatening injuries on Codell Drive on Tuesday morning.

Officials detailed that police received a call at around 4:30 a.m. regarding an assault at Saint Teresa Drive. Additional information led police to Codell Drive where they found two men injured. They were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police reported.

Police noted that one of the victims had injuries from an "appeared machete attack."

Officials asked that anyone with information on the incident call Lexington police.

