LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a suspect from a postal worker robbery earlier this week.

On January 30, officers were called to the 800 block of Spring Meadows Drive for a postal worker robbed at gunpoint. The suspect fled the scene.

LPD released photos of the suspect and say the person should be considered armed and dangerous.

Lexington Police Department

Please call local law enforcement if you know the suspect's whereabouts or identity.