Lexington Police: Man charged with fetal homicide after alleged domestic violence assault

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police report a man was charged today with fetal homicide after a domestic violence incident.

Police say the incident happened early this morning but they received a call to a local hospital around 9:30 a.m. for a domestic violence victim.

Officers learned that the victim had a miscarriage after an alleged domestic violence assault.

24-year-old Rigoberto Vasquez-Barradas was charged with fetal homicide, strangulation, and domestic violence.

Vasquez-Barradas is currently held at the Fayette County Detention Center.