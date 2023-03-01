Lexington police officer arrested, charged with criminal child abuse

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police report that one of their officers was arrested today in Estill County.

Police say Detective Ryan Raker was arrested by Kentucky State Police on a warrant from the Estill County Sheriff's Office.

Raker was charged with Criminal Abuse 2nd Degree — Child 12 or under.

He is being held at the Three Forks Regional Jail.

Raker was relieved of sworn duties and transferred to an administrative assignment in accordance with department policy while the incident is under review.