Watch Now
News

Actions

Lexington police officer arrested, charged with criminal child abuse

lexington police.JPG
Howard, Bridgett
lexington police.JPG
Posted at 8:13 PM, Feb 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-28 20:14:48-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police report that one of their officers was arrested today in Estill County.

Police say Detective Ryan Raker was arrested by Kentucky State Police on a warrant from the Estill County Sheriff's Office.

Raker was charged with Criminal Abuse 2nd Degree — Child 12 or under.

He is being held at the Three Forks Regional Jail.

Raker was relieved of sworn duties and transferred to an administrative assignment in accordance with department policy while the incident is under review.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community