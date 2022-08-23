Lexington police officer arrested for DUI

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department is reporting an off-duty officer was arrested and charged with DUI.

Detective Anthony Delimpo was arrested today and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Officers approached Delimpo on westbound I-64 and later discovered that he was under the influence.

The Lexington Police Department says Delimpo "has been relieved of sworn duties and transferred to an administrative assignment in accordance with department policy while the incident is under review."

Delimpo is listed as a coordinator for Bluegrass Crime Stoppers on LPD's website.