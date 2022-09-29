Lexington Police officer involved in shooting near nightclub

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington Police officer was involved in a shooting at the Deja Vu nightclub on Wednesday night.

UPDATE: @lexkypolice say an officer and a suspect have been shot in some sort of incident outside Deja Vu. Both are at the hospital. Police aren’t releasing info about what led to the shooting, but a witness said she saw officers chasing a vehicle before the shooting. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/n6yCjR2t2G — Sean Moody 🎥🎙📝📺 (@SeanMoodyNews) September 29, 2022

According to officials, both an officer and subject were stuck in the shooting.

Both have been transported to a local hospital and are stable.

Lexington Police will be holding a press conference later and go into more details about the situation and what was the cause.

Kentucky State Police will also be investigating.