Watch Now
News

Actions

Lexington Police officer involved in shooting near nightclub

IMG_4447.jpg
LEX 18
IMG_4447.jpg
Posted at 12:55 AM, Sep 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-29 01:02:06-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington Police officer was involved in a shooting at the Deja Vu nightclub on Wednesday night.

According to officials, both an officer and subject were stuck in the shooting.

Both have been transported to a local hospital and are stable.

Lexington Police will be holding a press conference later and go into more details about the situation and what was the cause.

Kentucky State Police will also be investigating.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight Weeknights at 7:30 p.m

Big Blue Nation - Weeknights at 7:30!