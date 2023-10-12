Lexington Police open new roll call center, say it can help reduce crime

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington city leaders celebrated the opening of a new police roll call center on Thursday.

It’s located along Clearwater Way and replaces the center on Centre Parkway

Roll call centers are where officers start their shifts.

It also holds offices and a space where officers can meet with community members.

Mayor Gorton said it will save the city on both utilities and rent, as the new center is located on land the city owns.

“Today we're taking a great big step toward public safety, this new east sector roll call center will position our police closer to traffic arteries and communities near Man ‘O War,” Gorton said.

Chief Weathers said the new center will allow them to better connect with the community, which is something he says will help reduce crime.

“When officers come in to roll call and they can disperse and get to places quickly, that's going to help [reduce crime], and it's very visible and will help people feel safe,” Weathers said.