Lexington Police respond to 30 weather related traffic incidents Sunday morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The steady snowfall across the state Sunday has first responders on high alert, particularly in Lexington, to keep people safe on the road.

As of 11:30 a.m., Lexington Police have responded to 29 weather related traffic calls.

19 of them were collisions, two of which resulted in injuries.

Seven motorist assists and three traffic hazards were also handled, according to Lexington Police.

LPD also urges everyone to stay home as the storm persists, making roadways slick and snow covered.

If you do have to be out, Lexington Police have issued the following tips:

1. Drive carefully and allow plenty of time to get to your destination.

2. Bridges, exits, and entrance ramps can be icy when other areas are not.

3. Stopping in snow requires more braking distance than stopping on dry pavement – up to four times more distance. Leave plenty of distance between yourself and the vehicle ahead.

4. Steer into the skid. Stay calm and ease your foot off the gas while carefully steering in the direction you want the front of your vehicle to go.

If you need assistance on the road or see someone who does, please call 859-258-3600.

