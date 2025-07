LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department reported that police responded to a shooting on Eastern Avenue at around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Upon arrival, police found a man who had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital and is reportedly stable.

Police did not provide LEX 18 details on the suspect in the shooting at this time.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have more information as it becomes available.