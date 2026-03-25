Lexington police search for suspect after juvenile injured in hit-and-run crash on Russell Cave Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police say they are searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run involving a juvenile on Russell Cave Road early Wednesday morning.

According to police, they responded to the intersection of Russell Cave Road and Radcliffe Road for reports of a juvenile who had been hit by a vehicle.

Police say when they arrived at the scene, they found a juvenile with reported non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, they have no information about the suspect but are searching for the person responsible.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call Lexington police at 859-258-3600.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.