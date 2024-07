LEXINGTON, Ky (LEX 18) — A Golden Alert was issued early Saturday morning for a missing Lexington man.

83-year-old Stephen Hatfield was last seen around midnight Saturday off Harrodsburg Road.

Police say Hatfield is roughly 5'10" and 175 pounds, last seen wearing white boxer briefs with stripes, a dark colored t-shirt and no shoes.

Hatfield suffers from dementia and was last seen walking on foot, according to police.

Anyone who knows anything about Hatfield's whereabouts is asked to call 911