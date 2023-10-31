Watch Now
Lexington police searching for suspect following overnight robbery

Posted at 6:40 AM, Oct 31, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police are searching for a suspect they say robbed a gas station.

Police responded to the Speedway on Euclid Avenue near UK's campus after 1:00 a.m. Tuesday.

According to police, there appears to be only one suspect, but no description is available at this time.

Police tell LEX 18 that money was stolen, but it's unclear how much.

No one was hurt during the robbery, and police didn't clarify whether the suspect was armed.

This is an ongoing investigation; anyone with information is asked to call the Lexington Police Department.

