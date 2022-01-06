Lexington police temporarily suspending reporting non-injury collisions in Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department is temporarily suspending reporting non-injury collisions in Fayette County.

Should you be involved in a non-injury collision, police say you should exchange the following information with the other vehicles:

Insurance information

Vehicle information, including license plate number & state, year, make and model

License information for both drivers

Drivers should also try to collect the following information pertaining to the collision:

The location and time of the collision.

Photos of any damage. (Only take photos if you can do so safely)

Citizens have 10 days to report the collision.

Call your insurance company to let them know about the collision.

Do not call the other driver’s insurance company.

To file a report for a non-injury collision, visit www.kentuckystatepolice.org/civilian-collision-reports/.

If you have already called for a collision report, call (859) 258-3600 to cancel the report. Police will still respond to any collisions previously reported where the parties cannot be reached to cancel.

Please continue to call police for assistance if either party is injured or if the vehicles are disabled.

Lextran has also suspended services temporarily due to hazardous conditions.