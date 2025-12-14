Lexington police urge drivers to slow down as icy roads cause 12 crashes overnight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police are urging drivers to slow down after ice formed on roads overnight, leading to dangerous driving conditions and multiple accidents.

City crews worked through the night to treat roads, but extremely low temperatures are creating slick conditions throughout the area. Bridges and overpasses are especially dangerous for motorists.

From midnight to 7:30 Sunday morning, officers responded to 12 crashes and 17 other weather-related incidents across the city.

Police say drivers should clear all snow and ice from their vehicles before heading out and increase following distance to avoid accidents on the treacherous roads.