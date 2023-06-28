Lexington pools close for the day because of air quality challenges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — City pools have closed early on Wednesday, and Yappy Hours at Jacobson Park has been canceled due to air quality concerns and its impact on city staff.

Lexington officials say the Air Quality Index, or AQI, measures in the “red” across parts of Kentucky, meaning air quality may be considered unhealthy.

The city says higher-risk individuals, such as people with respiratory issues, those with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children, should take the following measures to reduce exposure:



Avoid strenuous outdoor activities

Keep outdoor activities brief

Consider moving outdoor activities indoors or rescheduling them

Officials say the state Division for Air Quality has been tracking increased levels of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) at many of its air monitoring stations across the Commonwealth. The higher-than-normal levels of PM2.5 are a result of smoke from nearly 500 wildfires currently burning across Canada. The division also has seen higher-than-normal levels of ground-level ozone pollution in some areas of the Commonwealth.

The city encourages people to move outdoor programs and activities indoors. Those who have risk factors should take extra precautions.