Watch Now
News

Actions

Lexington pools close for the day because of air quality challenges

IMG_7020.jpg
LEX 18
IMG_7020.jpg
Posted at 5:02 PM, Jun 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-28 17:13:38-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — City pools have closed early on Wednesday, and Yappy Hours at Jacobson Park has been canceled due to air quality concerns and its impact on city staff.

Lexington officials say the Air Quality Index, or AQI, measures in the “red” across parts of Kentucky, meaning air quality may be considered unhealthy.

The city says higher-risk individuals, such as people with respiratory issues, those with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children, should take the following measures to reduce exposure:

  • Avoid strenuous outdoor activities
  • Keep outdoor activities brief
  • Consider moving outdoor activities indoors or rescheduling them

Officials say the state Division for Air Quality has been tracking increased levels of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) at many of its air monitoring stations across the Commonwealth. The higher-than-normal levels of PM2.5 are a result of smoke from nearly 500 wildfires currently burning across Canada. The division also has seen higher-than-normal levels of ground-level ozone pollution in some areas of the Commonwealth.
The city encourages people to move outdoor programs and activities indoors. Those who have risk factors should take extra precautions.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth