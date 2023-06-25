Lexington pride celebrates its 15th year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington's 2023 Pride Festival packed Main Street and the Central Bank Center.

"This year there are over 200 booths they said, there is a quiet room, it is just amazing," said attendee Barbara Quam.

She came out this year specifically to support her grandson.

"He was born a girl. But he is trans, and I wouldn't treat him any different because the suicide rate is so high. And i told him that he is very lucky because his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles, they all support him," Quam said.

But in a matter of days, an avalanche of anti-trans legislation will hit the state.

Like Senate Bill 150, that includes a ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth.

Which is why participants this year said the calls for equality are even louder.

"With everything going on we are kind of a little lowkey scared sometimes but honey we are prideful," said drag performer Heaven.

"Right now, we don't feel that safe. But we are still doing this. We do art. Drag is not a crime. So that is what we do," said another performer.

This year also marks the one-year anniversary of the overturning of roe v. Wade. During pride festivities, people advocated for women's reproductive health.

"I got some free stuff I got some Plan B and some free condoms," said one attendee.

Some of the younger attendees told LEX 18 recent laws passed in Kentucky have made it hard for them to live in their truth.

Older members of the LGBTQIA+ community offered advice.

"Be you and eventually everything will take care of itself. Be you and live your life. Don't let nobody live your life for you," said one man.

"You are beautiful, you are gorgeous, you matter. Every single child: You do you. You're the future. We love you."

