Lexington Pro Soccer releases renderings for downtown stadium

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Pro Soccer, the USL League One soccer club coming to Lexington this October, released a series of renderings for its proposed downtown stadium.

The renderings were included in a submission to the High Sreet Development Project and have been designed for the area on High Street directly across from Rupp Arena, bordered by Lexington Center Drive, Maxwell Street, and Poplar Alley.

The forthcoming 6,000+ seat multi-use venue and soccer stadium will feature 45,000 square feet of entertainment-focused retail with patio views overlooking the stadium and Rupp Arena.

The renderings also include a 160-room hotel, 250-unit upscale, multi-family residential development, and integrated parking garages on-site in excess of the current available parking on High Street.

Gensler

Along with its stadium design, Lexington Pro Soccer has undergone an in-depth branding process over the past three months.

This process will lead to the creation of the club’s official name, crest, and colors, which are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

Lexington Pro Soccer’s inaugural season will begin Spring 2023. The club will play initially at a local collegiate facility.

For more information about Lexington Pro Soccer, placing a deposit on tickets for the 2023 season, and more, click here.

