Lexington program helps people apply for rental assistance following end of eviction moratorium

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — At the end of the month, the eviction moratorium expires. That means those who are behind on their rent because of the pandemic can legally be evicted.

However, Lexington has a program to prevent that from happening.

Mayor Linda Gorton says the program has helped approximately 500 individual households avoid eviction at the cost of $3.2 million. On Friday, the program received $11.7 million in additional funds to help even more people. So, landlords and tenants are encouraged to apply for assistance.

For help with the application, the Catholic Action Center and the Central KY Housing and Homeless Initiative set up a team of connectors at the Mother Teresa Center at 1050 Goodwin Drive. The connectors will help people navigate the application and avoid eviction.

"There are a lot of folks in our community who are behind on their rent due to these last 14 or 15 months of COVID," said Ginny Ramsey with the Catholic Action Center. "We hear the stories. We have people call and we know they're scared they're losing their home."

Landlords haven't been forgotten either. Lexington's program can reimburse them for the rent money they've lost throughout the pandemic. However, they can't evict their tenants if they want the money.

"Don't forget that if you evict your tenant, you can't go back and get this money," explained Jarred Paull, a board member of the Central KY Housing and Homeless Initiative. "So, you have to keep your tenant in place. You can get up to 12 months back and three months future - so 15 months total rent, but you have to keep your tenant in place."

The connectors at the Mother Teresa Shelter are able to help tenants and landlords Monday through Saturday, but appointments are required. To book an appointment, call (502) 783-7211.

The Catholic Action Center, the Central KY Housing and Homeless Initiative, and the Greater Lexington Apartment Association are also holding online training for landlords and tenants on Thursday, June 10 from 1 to 2 p.m. It is over zoom and registration is not required.

To begin an application for Lexington's rent and utility assistance, click here.