Lexington Public Library hosting summer program kickoff

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Now that summer is just about in full swing, the Lexington Public Library is helping kick off the season for children and families.

The library is hosting a series of parties at all locations. This event will include petting zoos with live animals, a book fair, outdoor games, and even a visit from book characters.

LEX 18

As a way to continue supporting education throughout the summer, children will also be able to leave with a free book. This event is also free for families.

Here is the schedule for this week, as provided by the Lexington Public Library:

