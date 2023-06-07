Lexington Public Library hosting summer program kickoff

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Now that summer is just about in full swing, the Lexington Public Library is helping kick off the season for children and families.
The library is hosting a series of parties at all locations. This event will include petting zoos with live animals, a book fair, outdoor games, and even a visit from book characters.
As a way to continue supporting education throughout the summer, children will also be able to leave with a free book. This event is also free for families.
Here is the schedule for this week, as provided by the Lexington Public Library:
- Northside Branch Kickoff: Tuesday, June 6 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Teen Writer's Poetry Workshop: Tuesday, June 6 from 1-3 p.m. (Central Library)
- Movie: Secretariat: Tuesday, June 6 from 2-4 p.m. (Central Library’s Farish Theater)
- Horse Stories!!: Wednesday, June 7 from 11-11:45 a.m.
- BeTWEEN Screens: Wednesday, June 7 from 2-3 p.m. (Tates Creek Branch)
- Candle Making Workshop: Wednesday, June 7 from 2-3:30 p.m. (Tates Creek Branch)
- Daebak: Let's Learn Korean with BTS: Wednesday, June 7 from 2-3:30 p.m. (Central Library)
- Eastside Branch Kickoff: Wednesday, June 7 from 5-7 p.m.
- Win, Place, & Show: The History of Horse Racing in Lexington: Wednesday, June 7 from 7-8 p.m. (Central Library’s Farish Theater)
- Preschool Drive-In Movie at the Library: Thursday, June 8 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. (Central Library)
- Village Branch Kickoff: Thursday, June 8 from 1-3 p.m.
- Beaumont Branch Kickoff: Thursday, June 8 from 5-7 p.m.
- Daebak: Let's Learn Korean with BTS: Friday, June 9 from 2-3:30 p.m. (Central Library)
- STEAM Lab Drop-In: Watercolor Bookmarks: Friday, June 9 from 2-4 p.m. (Central Library)
- Teen Rainbow Crafting: Friday, June 9 from 4-5:30 p.m. (Beaumont Branch)
- CREATE: Rainbow Mosaics: Friday, June 9 from 4-5 p.m. (Eastside Branch)
- Teen Launch Into Summer: Friday, June 9 from 6-8 p.m. (Eastside Branch)
- Central Library Kickoff: Saturday, June 10 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Let's Make Friendship Bracelets: Saturday, June 10 from 2-4 p.m. (Northside Branch)
- DIY Clay Pinch Pots: Saturday, June 10 from 3-4 p.m. (Village Branch)
- Tates Creek Branch Kickoff: Saturday, June 10 from 3-5 p.m.
- Family Film Club/Cineclub Familiar: Zootopia: Sunday, June 11 from 1:30-3 p.m. (Village Branch)