LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Public Library announced Wednesday that they will no longer be charging any fines or fees.

LPL says they want to remove "unnecessary barriers to our educational resources and technology."

They will no longer charge fines or fees for late, lost, or damaged materials.

LPL says any previous balances will be removed from cards on April 13.

