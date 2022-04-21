Lexington Rabbi doubles Ukrainian matzo order

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A key element in the Jewish Passover holiday has strong ties to Ukraine. The country is the second-largest producer of Matzo, a type of unleavened bread, according to Rabbi Shlomo Litvin of Chabad of the Bluegrass.

When the war started, Litvin doubled his order of Matzo from Ukraine as a way to support Ukrainian Jews who are living there in danger.

“And even this year, with the horrible onslaught of violence... those matzah bakeries continue to run," he said.

In total, Litvin ordered 50 pounds of Matzo. He's distributed it across the Bluegrass to both public and private seders, as well as others who may need food

He has family members and knows Rabbis who are in Ukraine right now. Speaking with them, Litvin said he was struck by how similar their passover experience has been.

"But the reports they were sending out were uplifting, we're optimistic," Litvin said. "We're full of joy in the holiday and commitment to the rebel vision of making Judaism available to every Jew around the world."

