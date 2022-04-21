Watch
News

Actions

Lexington Rabbi doubles Ukrainian matzo order

Ukraine is a major Matzo Exporter
matzo ball soup.jpg
Posted at 6:37 AM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 06:37:37-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A key element in the Jewish Passover holiday has strong ties to Ukraine. The country is the second-largest producer of Matzo, a type of unleavened bread, according to Rabbi Shlomo Litvin of Chabad of the Bluegrass.

When the war started, Litvin doubled his order of Matzo from Ukraine as a way to support Ukrainian Jews who are living there in danger.

“And even this year, with the horrible onslaught of violence... those matzah bakeries continue to run," he said.

In total, Litvin ordered 50 pounds of Matzo. He's distributed it across the Bluegrass to both public and private seders, as well as others who may need food

He has family members and knows Rabbis who are in Ukraine right now. Speaking with them, Litvin said he was struck by how similar their passover experience has been.

"But the reports they were sending out were uplifting, we're optimistic," Litvin said. "We're full of joy in the holiday and commitment to the rebel vision of making Judaism available to every Jew around the world."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Prime time is all the time!

Download the App!