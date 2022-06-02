Lexington radio personality Karl Shannon dies at 68

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Longtime radio personality Karl Shannon has died, according to a Facebook post written by Shannon's son.

Shannon was well known as one of the most recognizable voices on the radio.

He retired from radio in 2018 after working in the industry for more than 40 years.

Shannon hosted morning shows for various stations in the area. He also dressed as Santa during the Waveland Historic Home Christmas performances.

Shannon also spent time at radio stations in Louisville, Nashville, Knoxville, TN, Charlotte, NC, and Dayton, OH.

The radio veteran was also a five-time finalist for the CMA Broadcast Personality of The Year Award in 1989, 1995, 1998, 2001 & 2003. He was also nominated for the Country Music Disc Jockey Hall of Fame in 2008.

Shannon died at 68 years old.