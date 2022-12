LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington has been ranked 36th in Travel + Leisure's "50 Best Places to Live in the U.S," according to a survey by Niche.

Niche is a website that compiles ratings and reviews, with rankings based on an analysis of key statistics from the U.S. Department of Education and millions of reviews.

Lexington also landed in the 12th spot in Best Cities to Buy a House and 32nd in Best Cities to Raise a Family.