LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington ranked 7th in a study of the most pet-friendly cities in the U.S. in 2022.

Lexington placed 10th in the pet budget category, 10th in pet health & wellness, and 93rd in outdoor pet-friendliness, according to a study by WalletHub.

WalletHub compiled the list by analyzing factors like minimum pet-care provider rate per visit, pet businesses per capita, and walkability.