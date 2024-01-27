Lexington ranked third worst city in U.S. for Gen Z homebuyers

A new ranking from Point 2 says Lexington is the third most difficult city in the U.S. for members of Gen Z to become homeowners.
It’s based on a number of factors, including Gen Z home-ownership rates.
“People are moving here from all over the country so it’s not surprising,” said Christina Dudek, a realtor with Coldwell Banker Mcmahan.
Her own Gen Z daughter, 24-year-old Savannah Dudek, experienced firsthand how tough it is to find housing. It took her 6 months. There were very few homes available and the ones that were, were often outside of her price range.
“I was looking for a single family home and ended up buying a townhouse, and the townhouse i bought needed some work, it was an 80’s time capsule.” Dudek said.
The report found Lexington has a “cocktail of scarce inventory, a high unemployment rate among under 25-year-olds and median household income not even hitting $25,150, make homeownership difficult to attain for Gen Z.”
Christina noted that many members of Gen Z in Lexington may still be in college.
She explained the difficulty finding a home to buy impacts all age groups.
“Everyone, no matter your price range, is having issues finding homes, whether you're paying for a million dollar home or a 100,000 dollar home, Dudek said. “There's a lot of competition - there's a lot of challenges that make it tough right now.”
Even so, she says it is not impossible, especially if you use a realtor. That could include Savannah, who is also now a realtor.
She said the townhome she bought was worth it, it’s something she tries to convey to my friends who may otherwise feel discouraged.
