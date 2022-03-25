Lexington receives grant to purchase bikes for youth programs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington is the recipient of a $13,500 grant to purchase up to 32 bikes.

The bikes will go to youth programs to provide group rides and classes for youth in summer camps and afterschool programs. Kids will learn bike safety, maintenance, and build comfort levels with riding bikes.

“Our city is investing in new trails all over town, and we want everyone to be ready to use them,” Mayor Linda Gorton said.

Lexington Police Department will also use the bikes in partnership with the curriculum at Safety City. The program looks to help kids get familiar and feel more comfortable with riding bikes in the city.