Lexington remembers Pearl Harbor with a special ceremony

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Today, the Lexington Senior Center, the Navy League of the United States, and the Marine Corps League hosted a ceremony in remembrance of Pearl Harbor. Thousands of lives were lost that day and today's keynote speaker, U.S. Army Brigadier General Benjamin Adams, says it's important to remember that history.

He says, "It pretty much galvanized the will of the U.S. and American people to defend freedom."

U.S. Marine Corps Lieutenant Colonel David Carter was 14 or 15 years old on the day of the attack.

He recalls, "Well, a grocery store about a block away owned a radio and they put it on the seal of the window. People in the neighborhood went up and listened and I can remember very well Roosevelt saying the day of infamy.”

At 17-years-old, Lt. Col. Carter joined the armed forces. He's served in multiple branches of the military and today he was honored for his services. He wants younger generations to get involved and aim to prevent other events like Pearl Harbor.

"This is our country. We will do what's best for it and the world,” says Lt. Col. Carter.

Today marks the 81st anniversary of Pearl Harbor. General Adams wants the community to remember the history and understand the sacrifices made that day.

"And understand that in those two hours and what that attack did to not only this country but the world,” says General Adams.

Today's crowd was made up of veterans, community members, and students from an area middle school. Today's keynote speakers hope that the community understands the sacrifices made that day — including eight Kentucky sailors who were lost.

He says, "Well, if we don't remember the past, it will occur in the future again. So, we have to continue to educate our children and the world on the significance of that day and what it meant to freedom around the world."

General Adams said if you say the names of those who've been lost, they will not be forgotten.

