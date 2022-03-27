Lexington remembers victims of Atlanta spa shootings

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A little more than a year ago, eight people were killed in the Atlanta-area spa shootings.

This was just another crime against people of Asian descent, which increased shortly after the pandemic began.

"This is the perfect community to have a conversation like how to make more Asian Americans visible in this community," said Keiko Tanaka, a professor at the University of Kentucky.

Tanaka helped spark the discussion on Sunday afternoon.

LEX 18

"By bringing people together, remembering their lives, we will commit ourselves to condemning senseless violence," Tanaka said.

That included different poems, music, and speeches to inspire and uplift members of the Lexington community. Tanaka says this community has been supportive and how we've seen that with prayers for Ukraine.

"So many people showed up," Tanaka said. "It was amazing. I do think that this is the community where people are conscientious and kind and thoughtful."

Tanaka says she has noticed more support and inclusion in other areas, highlighting the significance of spreading awareness.

"There's a lot more talk about the diversity within the film industry and representation of different people's lives," Tanaka said.